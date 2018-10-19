Rihanna 'turned down' Super Bowl 2019 half-time show in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Rihanna 'turned down' the performance in support of kneeling athlete Colin Kaepernick. Credit: PA

Rihanna has reportedly turned down an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl 2019 in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaeperick. Maroon 5 were revealed to be the headline act for the half-time show, but were allegedly second choice to the R&B star. Mr Kaepernick is well-known for protesting against racial inequality in the US after he decided to kneel during the US national anthem at NFL games in 2016. He has faced both support and backlash - with President Donald Trump condemning his decision to kneel and accusing him of "disrespecting the flag".

The former NFL player received huge support from other groups however, with Nike making him the face of their "Just Do It" campaign, which featured Mr Kaepernick's face and the quote, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." Mr Kaepernick has been unsigned since early 2017, following the season where he refused to stand for the anthem. Speaking to US Weekly, a source allegedly said, "The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year's performer in Atlanta. "They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn't agree with the NFL's stance."

Colin Kaepernick is now the face of Nike. Credit: AP