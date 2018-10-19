- ITV Report
Saudi Arabia confirms journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after a fight, Saudi media is reporting.
Eighteen Saudi nationals have been arrested and deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have been dismissed, state TV also reported.
Mr Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump said he could consider sanctions against Saudi Arabia over Mr Khashoggi.
President Trump told reporters after signing a presidential memo in Arizona that he will involve Congress in any decision. But he says he will be making “certain recommendations”.
He says that it is still “too early” to determine potential consequences but that he expects to know more by Monday.
He says: “We’re going to find out who knew what when and where and we’ll figure it out.”
Britain will be under increasing pressure to act against Saudi Arabia after the announcement.
Jeremy Hunt had earlier warned there will be “consequences” for the UK’s relationship with Saudi Arabia if it was found the journalist was murdered.
The Foreign Secretary said the Government remained “extremely concerned” about his fate after he went missing when he visited the consulate more than two weeks ago to get paperwork so he could marry.
His warning came as former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers said “all the evidence” suggested that Mr Khashoggi had been murdered on the orders of someone close to the crown prince.
Turkish government sources have alleged Mr Khashoggi, a critic of the prince and the Saudi government, was tortured and murdered and by a hit squad flown in from the Saudi capital Riyadh.