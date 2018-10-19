Saudi Arabia confirms journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after a fight, Saudi media is reporting.

Eighteen Saudi nationals have been arrested and deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have been dismissed, state TV also reported.

Mr Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said he could consider sanctions against Saudi Arabia over Mr Khashoggi.

President Trump told reporters after signing a presidential memo in Arizona that he will involve Congress in any decision. But he says he will be making “certain recommendations”.