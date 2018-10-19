Southern areas set to see warm sunny spells this weekend, as the north hangs onto more cloud and some rain

Tonight: Much of England and Wales will be dry and clear until a few mist patches form. It will be cloudy with occasional drizzle further north, though the far north will start off clear. Rain will move into western Scotland later.

Saturday: Once early mist has cleared, the south of the UK will be dry, sunny and fairly warm. It will be cloudier further north, with rain in the northwest.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Rain will move southwards on Sunday, not reaching southern England until after dark. Monday and Tuesday will be fresher and brighter for most, but wet and windy in western Scotland.

