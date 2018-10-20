Harry and Meghan join Australia PM at war memorial unveiling in Sydney

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will unveil a Sydney war memorial 84 years in the making on the fifth day of their visit to Australia.

The royal couple arrived at the city’s Hyde Park on Saturday morning for the opening of the Anzac Memorial, which commemorates the sacrifices made by those who served for Australia and New Zealand.

The structure was initially designed in the 1930s by Bruce Dellit, but following the Great Depression, the finances were not available to make the architect’s vision – which includes a four-tier cascading waterfall – a reality.