In pictures: Harry and Meghan honour fallen soldiers at opening of war memorial

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney (Ian Vogler/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a moment during their whistle-stop tour of Australia to remember those who have served for their country in war.

The royal couple attended a ceremony to unveil the renovated Anzac Memorial in Sydney’s Hyde Park, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games later in the day.

Harry donned the tropical dress of his regiment, the Blues and Royals, with medals, Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order badge and sword, while Meghan wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and Philip Treacy hat.

Harry and Meghan laid a wreath during the ceremony at Sydney’s Hyde Park Credit: Ian Vogler/PA
The royal couple were joined by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian and David Elliott, minister for veterans affairs Credit: Ian Vogler/PA
Meghan wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and Philip Treacy hat for the ceremony Credit: Ian Vogler/PA
Harry also met Indigenous Australians as part of the ceremony Credit: Ian Vogler/PA
Harry will be attending the opening ceremony of the Invictus games on Saturday night Credit: Ian Vogler/PA
The Sussexes also visited the Hall Of Memory, which contains 1,701 soil samples from each town, suburb and district in New South Wales listed as an address for First World War enlistees Credit: Ian Vogler/PA
Later, the couple went on to Sydney’s Cockatoo Island for one of the first events of the Invictus Games Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA