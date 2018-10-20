- ITV Report
More than 100,000 people expected to march through London to demand final say on Brexit
More than 100,000 people are expected to march through central London calling for a fresh referendum on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.
Young voters will lead the march that organisers say will culminate in a rally where exit plans are branded a “dog’s dinner”.
Celebrities will be among the anti-Brexit campaigners, with Delia Smith, Dragons’ Den businesswoman Deborah Meaden and London Mayor Sadiq Khan among the speakers at the event.
Labour’s Lord Adonis, a campaigner for the People’s Vote, said: “Brexit’s becoming a dog’s dinner.
“This week’s fresh chaos and confusion over Brexit negotiations has exposed how even the best deal now available will be a bad one for Britain.
He added it is a "mess that nobody voted for", saying voters "will neither forgive nor forget if MPs allow this miserable Brexit to proceed without people being given the final say".
The march will begin at midday in Park Lane before the rally in Parliament Square.
Later in the day a pro-Brexit Leave Means Leave rally will take place in Harrogate, with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, Labour MP Kate Hoey and Tory MP Owen Paterson expected to speak.
