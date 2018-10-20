More than 100,000 people expected to march through London to demand final say on Brexit

More than 100,000 people are expected to march through central London calling for a fresh referendum on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

Young voters will lead the march that organisers say will culminate in a rally where exit plans are branded a “dog’s dinner”.

Celebrities will be among the anti-Brexit campaigners, with Delia Smith, Dragons’ Den businesswoman Deborah Meaden and London Mayor Sadiq Khan among the speakers at the event.