Post-Brexit fishing quota powers should be transferred to Holyrood – minister

Scotland should be handed full powers over setting fishing quotas in the new Fisheries Bill, its Rural Economy Secretary has said. Fergus Ewing said the expected legislation on post-Brexit fishing arrangements in the UK must respect the devolved settlements. The new legislation is expected to replace the EU Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and enable the UK to control access to its waters and set UK fishing quotas once it has left the EU following a transition period.

The UK Government’s white paper on fishing published in the summer outlined the UK will continue to abide by CFP during the transition period but from 2020 it will negotiate access to its waters as an independent coastal state. Access to waters and fishing opportunities will be negotiated on an annual basis in a similar approach as other coastal states including Norway, the UK Government has said. Concerns were raised this week over the possibility of the UK remaining in the CFP beyond the current end date of 2020, after the Prime Minister indicated the transition period could be extended to secure a Brexit deal.

Fergus Ewing wants Scotland to set fishing quotas post-Brexit Credit: Scottish Parliament/PA