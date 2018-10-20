Six-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Luton

A six-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Luton.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the northern end of White Horse Vale, close to the junction with Kirby Drive, at 2.20pm on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man has been detained, Bedfordshire Police said.

Sergeant James Thorne said: "We are currently trying to establish the surroundings of this incident and would appreciate help from anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.

"We'd especially like to hear from anyone who saw a blue Vauxhall Astra in the area shortly before or after the incident, or from any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the area at this time today."

The road is currently closed while the investigation is under way.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101