UK Weather Forecast: Cloudy with some rain across the north tonight, fog reforming under clear skies in the south

Tonight - with clear spells across Wales, Southern & Central England, mist and fog patches are likely to reform. In contrast, further north it's cloudier skies, windy with outbreaks of rain across Scotland and NW England. The rain turning quite heavy and persistent for Western Scotland in particular.

Tomorrow: Central and Northern parts will be mostly cloudy during the morning, with rain in northwest moving south and east through the day, though easing and becoming lighter. Early fog and low cloud in the south will clear to sunny spells, however it will gradually turn cloudier with patchy light rain arriving later in the day.