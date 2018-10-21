Brexit deal is 95% done, Prime Minister will tell MPs

Prime Minister Theresa May faced a weekend of attacks from within her own party. Credit: PA

Theresa May will insist the Brexit deal is 95% complete as she faces MPs after a weekend of vicious attacks from within her own ranks. In a Commons statement after talks with EU leaders in Brussels, the Prime Minister will say the “shape of the deal across the vast majority” of the withdrawal agreement is now clear. She will tell MPs that since last month’s fractious summit in Salzburg, “important progress” has been made on issues like security, transport and services.

Protocols have been developed on how Brexit will impact Gibraltar and the UK’s military base in Cyprus. “And all of this from the last three weeks alone, is in addition to the agreements we had already reached,” she will say. Mrs May will tell the Commons that “taking all of this together, 95% of the withdrawal agreement and its protocols are now settled”. But she will add: “As I set out last week, the original backstop proposal from the EU was one we could not accept, as it would mean creating a customs border down the Irish Sea and breaking up the integrity of the UK. “I do not believe that any UK prime minister could ever accept this. And I certainly will not.”

Brexiteer Theresa Villiers criticised 'disturbing' anonymous briefings to Sunday newspapers, including claims the Prime Minister was entering the 'killing zone'. Credit: PA