'British Forrest Gump' takes on marathon coast-to-coast US run

A British real-life Forrest Gump is more than halfway into a 6,000-mile coast-to-coast run across the US dressed as a superhero. Jamie McDonald, 32, has recently crossed into Texas – the sixth of 15 states the adventurer will run through – and has completed 115 marathons and run more than 3,000 miles. The former tennis coach, from Gloucester, started his feat in April at Cape Alava in Washington, the most western point of the US. Running by himself and without a support crew, Mr McDonald is battling through desolate and lonely deserts, sub-zero temperatures and the constant threat of wild animals, injuries and the uncertain elements as he runs the equivalent of 230 marathons. Since beginning this adventure, he has been caught in a terrifying flood in Texas; been mistaken for a Mexican drug runner; dodged striking snakes, scorpions and spiders and been ordered to come out of his tent “with his hands first” by a police officer with his hands on his holster.

Jamie, 32, has recently crossed into Texas. Credit: Jamie McDonald/PA

He has previously run across Canada dressed as superhero The Flash and this time he is running as his alter ego, Adventureman. Mr McDonald, who is in a relationship with fellow adventurer Anna McNuff, said: “I can’t quite believe that I’ve made it to the halfway point. “The highs have been so very high, but the constant lows have been tough, physically and mentally. But I’m here. The countdown has begun. “I’ve been in Texas a month now and the hospitality has been incredible. Added to that, seeing the community of Junction pull together at the time of the flood was one of the most humbling experiences of my life.” To combat the paralysing 50C (120F) desert heat, Mr McDonald is running marathons throughout the night – often clocking up more than 40 miles per run.

Jamie is running dressed as Adventureman. Credit: Jamie McDonald/PA