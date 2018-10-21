Charity urges expansion of seven-day limit on homeless B&Bs

A homelessness charity wants ministers to bring forward legislation to place a seven-day limit on the use of unsuitable temporary homeless accommodation, such as B&Bs.

Crisis surveyed homeless people living in B&Bs, hotels or unsupported hostels in six council areas in Scotland and found many felt isolated and depressed and were subject to curfews and bans on visits.

The interviews with 74 people in Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh, East Lothian, Glasgow, Highland and Midlothian found 60% were subject to a curfew and three-quarters were not allowed visits from family or friends.

More than four in five (84%) said they felt isolated and almost nine in 10 (88%) felt depressed due to their living situation.

Just under half (45%) of those interviewed said they had no access to a kitchen, causing more than half to regularly skip meals and four in 10 said this happened daily or most days.

Slightly more than third (34%) of people had no access to a fridge.