Ferry collides with yachts and runs aground on Isle of Wight

A ferry has collided with two yachts and run aground while trying to berth in heavy fog on the Isle of Wight.

A spokesman from HM Coastguard said they received reports of the incident at the entrance of Cowes Harbour just after 8am on Sunday.

The coastguard also said they received a 999 call at the same time from a person reporting they had heard cries for help within Cowes Harbour.

It has been reported that one of the sail boats hit by the ferry has sunk.

The ferry company, Red Falcon Ferry, said there were no reports of any injuries to any of the 40 passengers on board.