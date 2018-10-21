- ITV Report
Ferry collides with yachts and runs aground on Isle of Wight
A ferry has collided with two yachts and run aground while trying to berth in heavy fog on the Isle of Wight.
A spokesman from HM Coastguard said they received reports of the incident at the entrance of Cowes Harbour just after 8am on Sunday.
The coastguard also said they received a 999 call at the same time from a person reporting they had heard cries for help within Cowes Harbour.
It has been reported that one of the sail boats hit by the ferry has sunk.
The ferry company, Red Falcon Ferry, said there were no reports of any injuries to any of the 40 passengers on board.
The ferry was travelling from Southampton to East Cowes at the time of the incident.
A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: "Just after 8am today HM Coastguard received reports that the Red Falcon Ferry had collided with at least two yachts whilst trying to berth at the entrance of Cowes Harbour during heavy fog.
"At around the same time we received a 999 call from a member of the public reporting that he’d heard cries for help within Cowes Harbour.
"We are currently carrying at an extensive search of the area with Cowes RNLI lifeboat, Calshot RNLI lifeboats and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bembridge, Needles and Ventnor.
" A Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was searching the area but due to the low visibility in the area had to turn back. The search is ongoing and we have no further information at this stage."
The ferry remains grounded at the entrance at Cowes.
A spokesman for Red Funnel said: "The 7am vehicle ferry sailing from Southampton to East Cowes came into contact with several small yachts whilst entering Cowes Harbour at 8am this morning in dense fog.
"The ship (Red Falcon) is currently aground but is watertight and no injuries have been sustained to any of the 40 passengers on board.
"Attempts to refloat the vessel are currently under way on a falling tide. If this proves unsuccessful, a further attempt will be made at the next high tide.
"Cowes Harbour has now reopened and Red Funnel's Red Jet Southampton-West Cowes service will resume shortly."