Harry and Meghan visit world’s largest sand island as Australia tour continues

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the world’s largest sand island on the next stop of their first tour as a married couple.

Mother-to-be Meghan, who missed an engagement on Sunday to rest following a late Saturday night at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, has been told by Harry to make sure she is getting enough rest during the 16-day tour.

A Royal source said: “She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself.”