Harry goes solo at Invictus event as Meghan cuts back schedule on busy tour

The Duke of Sussex was without his wife Meghan as he presented medals to Invictus athletes on the sixth day of his visit to Australia.

Harry met competitors of the road cycling at Sydney’s Domain on Sunday morning – but the pregnant duchess was having a well-earned rest following a “busy schedule” on their whistle-stop tour.

Kensington Palace said the couple had decided to cut back Meghan’s schedule “slightly” ahead of the couple’s visit to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

A spokesman said: “After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour.”

At the Invictus event, Harry shared a laugh with one Australian athlete who appeared to ask him to sign a pair of swimming trunks – or “budgie smugglers” – while he also spoke to Paul Guest, who has an Invictus tattoo on his face.