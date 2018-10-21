Heart patients need better support to rebuild lives – charity

Opportunities are being missed to help people rebuild their lives after the diagnosis of a chest, heart or stroke condition, a charity says.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland said around one in five are not accessing a full range of support services because they do not know what is available to them.

Its survey of more than 1,160 people with the conditions found two thirds wanted more access to services such as specialist nurses, therapists and social support groups.

The charity is calling on the Scottish Government to commit to supporting measures that would help people “live life to the full” after a diagnosis.

They include investment in physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists to match demand.