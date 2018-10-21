Hundreds of waiters race through streets of Buenos Aires

Hundreds of waiters have taken part in an annual race in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires, walking as fast as possible without spilling bottles and glasses on their trays.

A total of 368 men and women took part in the 1,600-metre race through Avenida de Mayo, one of the capital's main avenues.

There were various age categories, with the winner being the person who crossed the finish line first with their tray intact.

Walter Kantor, who won the male 31 to 45-years-old category, said: "I never thought I was going to win, there were 10 people ahead of me.

"I walked all the race. I never imagined winning, at most I thought I was going to be third, so when they said first, I couldn't believe it."

Waiters from all over the country took part in the event.