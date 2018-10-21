MPs call for national register of serial stalkers and domestic abusers

Serial stalkers and domestic abusers should be placed on a new national register and monitored under the same arrangements as rapists and paedophiles, according to a Commons report. MPs backed calls for a strengthened regime to ensure greater protection for victims who live in fear of their tormentors. The Commons Home Affairs Committee recommended that a national register of serial stalkers and domestic violence perpetrators be introduced “as a matter of urgency”.

Under the proposals, individuals on the register would be managed through multi-agency public protection arrangements (Mappa). This is the system used by police, probation and prison services to manage the risks posed by violent and sexual offenders living in the community. The report said: “Stalking is a serious crime which can have a devastating impact on the lives of victims. “Victims of stalking often endure years of abuse before the crime is taken seriously. “We were told that existing criminal justice responses were often ineffective in stopping perpetrators.” Calls for a register have been led by Paladin National Stalking Advocacy Service, which told the committee in a written submission: “A radical cultural shift is needed as current police practice is dire and not working. “The register will save lives and money.” In another recommendation, the Committee urged the Government to consult on introducing paid “domestic abuse leave” to help victims keep their jobs and maintain economic independence while escaping abuse. Noting that legislation to introduce such a measure was recently passed in New Zealand, the report said: “We believe this has the potential to save lives.” The findings were set out in a wide-ranging assessment of the Government’s strategy for tackling domestic abuse. Plans unveiled by ministers earlier this year include new orders to place restrictions such as electronic tagging on abusers, a new statutory definition of domestic abuse including a reference to “economic” abuse, and tougher sentences for crimes that affect children. The Committee’s report flagged up a “desperate shortage” of refuge accommodation and raised concerns that welfare reform policies are making it more difficult for victims to leave their abusers. It also said that while evidence indicates the police response to victims of domestic abuse is improving, there continue to be instances where it is “inadequate”.

Yvette Cooper chairs the committee Credit: Joe Giddens/PA