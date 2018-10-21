MPs: Post-Brexit agriculture plans will have ‘serious impact’ on NI farms

The Government’s post-Brexit agriculture plans will have a “serious impact” on farms in Northern Ireland, MPs warned. The Government’s proposals will see money redirected from direct payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which are based on the amount of land farmed, to a new system of paying farmers “public money for public goods” – principally their work to enhance the environment and invest in sustainable food production. The typically small farms in Northern Ireland rely on subsidies for survival. A Northern Ireland Affairs Committee report said: “The Committee heard evidence that the UK Government’s ‘public money for public goods’ proposal and its desire to improve farm efficiency, while broadly welcomed, was designed with England in mind and could have a serious impact on farms in Northern Ireland if the scheme is not modified to reflect the very different character of farming in Northern Ireland.

“The Committee urges the Government to revise its definition of public goods to include the survival of farms as ‘essential rural assets’, and to commit area payments beyond 2022, with small farms and those reliant on pasture and husbandry on marginal land particularly in mind.” The committee chairman, Andrew Murrison, said ministers had not adequately addressed issues facing Northern Ireland farmers. “We are concerned that its uniqueness, challenges and vulnerabilities have not been fully hoisted in by ministers. “We heard evidence about Defra’s lack of engagement with Northern Ireland’s civil service and with the sector. “We were left with the impression of drift and delay at a critical time and an over-reliance on the much hoped for restoration of an Executive.” Stormont powersharing has been suspended since early last year in a row over a botched green energy scheme.

