Prince Harry flies solo on tour after pregnant Meghan steps back

Prince Harry is carrying out several engagements without his wife after the Duchess of Sussex decided to scale back her plans on the royal tour. Kensington Palace announced that Meghan will not attend some of the scheduled events in the programme over the coming days. Harry has told his wife to slow down. A source told us that “she is fine but resting.” Meghan is at least 12 weeks pregnant and the schedule on the royal tour has clearly had an impact on her.

She was due to attend a cycling event on Sunday morning for the Invictus Games – the tournament for wounded military veterans which Harry founded – but he turned up on his own. Meghan did attend an Invictus reception and a sailing event on Sunday. Yesterday, the couple were at the Opening Ceremony, in an open air auditorium in front of Sydney’s famous Opera House. The event was delayed by more than an hour after heavy storms. A Palace source said: “She is not sick, just tired.” Royal aides are now trying to rearrange the schedule so that Meghan can get more rest. One added: “We have to try to pace her. She had a very late night last night. "She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself.”

