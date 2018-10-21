Ryanair criticised for reaction to racist tirade against elderly woman

Ryanair is facing criticism from the public and politicians for the way it handled an incident on a flight in which a woman who is reportedly from the Windrush generation was racially abused.

A man, filmed by a fellow passenger on the flight, can be heard calling an elderly woman an "ugly black b******" and and shouting “don’t talk to me in a foreign language you stupid ugly cow”.

The footage was recorded on October 19 on Ryanair flight FR015 from Barcelona to London Stansted by UK resident David Lawrence, who uploaded it to social media.

It shows the man shouting at the woman to move seats while her daughter tries to stand up to him, telling him her mother is disabled.

He replies: “I don’t care whether she’s f****** disabled or not – if I tell her to get out she gets out.”

The woman's daughter told Huff Post UK they had taken her mother on a trip to "raise her spirits" as it is nearly one year since the death of her husband of more than 50 years.

“The underlying reason behind the man’s abusive behaviour comes down to the fact that my mum is a black woman and he didn’t want her sitting next to him - he says it in the video,” she said.