Three rescued and one unaccounted for after suspected gas explosion at flat

One person is unaccounted for after a suspected gas explosion tore through a flat in north-west London.

A man, woman, and a baby were rescued from the first floor of the property in Fulbeck Way, Harrow, after the blast set the building alight on Sunday morning.

Images from the scene appeared to show the two-storey property had partially collapsed as it was engulfed in flames.

Local resident Rahman Alanezi told the Press Association: “Everyone was screaming that there was a baby inside and they took him out.”

Scores of firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze at the two-storey property after the alarm was raised shortly before 1am.

“One person is unaccounted for and a search is under way,” an LFB spokeswoman said.