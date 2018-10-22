Dozens injured after floor collapses at South Carolina house party

At least 30 people were injured after a floor collapsed during a fraternity party at Clemson University in South Carolina in the early hours of Sunday.

Revellers at the homecoming party in the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity were jumping up and down dancing when the floor gave way sending the crowd hurtling down into the floor below.

Footage obtained from one of the partygoers shows the collapsed floor and young people who fell through to the ground level of the building.

According to local reports, some of the injured suffered broken bones after the collapse, which is being investigated.