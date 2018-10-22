Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Prince Mohammad 'express condolences' to son of Jamal Khashoggi in phone call

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have reportedly called the son of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. The state-run Saudi Press Agency say the pair “expressed condolences” to Khashoggi's son Jamal on Monday after a weekend where pressure has mounted on the regime to provide answers for the 59-year-old's death. Khashoggi - a Washington Post contributor - had written columns critical of Prince Mohammad, the kingdom’s war in Yemen and its crackdown on activists and businessmen. He was allegedly killed after seeking paperwork on 2 October for his forthcoming marriage.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi embassy. Credit: CCTV/TRT World via AP

But, there has been conflicting reports of what happened.

Initially, the Saudi regime said Khashoggi had left the consulate unharmed on 2 October. 18 days later - on Friday - they admitted for the first time that he had been killed in a fight and that 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced he was “not satisfied” with their account and wanted to find out where the 59-year-old's body is. On Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said that Khashoggi's killing was “a rogue operation” and that “we don't know where the body is.” “The individuals who did this did this outside the scope of their authority,” he said. “There obviously was a tremendous mistake made and what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up. That is unacceptable to the government.”

CCTV shows the journalist entering the Saudi embassy on October 2. Credit: CCTV/TRT World via AP

How has the international community reacted to developments?

Turkish media reports that a 15-person Saudi team flew to Istanbul on October 2 knowing Khashoggi would arrive for a document he needed to get married. Once he was inside the diplomatic mission, it is alleged the group questioned Khashoggi, cut off his fingers, killed and dismembered him. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that details of Khashoggi's killing "will be revealed in all its nakedness" in a speech in parliament on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will reveal more information on Tuesday. Credit: AP