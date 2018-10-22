Lioness kills father of her three cubs at Indianapolis Zoo by locking her jaws onto his neck

A lioness has killed the father of her three cubs by locking her jaws onto his neck and suffocating him.

Indianapolis Zoo said that lioness Zuri, 12, attacked her mate Nyack, 10, in their outdoor enclosure before the zoo opened last Monday.

Zoo staff were alerted to the incident on hearing "an unusual amount of roaring" coming from the lion's shared pen.

There they found Zuri holding the father of her cubs by the neck until he stopped moving.

Post-mortem tests confirmed Nyack died of suffocation as a result of his neck injuries.

The zoo said past daily logs kept by staff showed no unusual aggression, injuries or wounds between the pair.