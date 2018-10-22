Unlikely duo Paddy McGuinness and Andrew Flintoff confirmed as new hosts of Top Gear

Paddy McGuinness and Andrew Flintoff will host Top Gear from next year, the BBC has confirmed.

The Take Me Out host and the former cricketer will take the steering wheel from Matt LeBlanc, who earlier this year announced he was leaving the motoring show after four series.

McGuinness and Flintoff will join motoring journalist and racing driver Chris Harris in the main presenting line-up.

Rory Reid, the BBC Two show's previous co-presenter, will now host Top Gear's companion show, Extra Gear, along with Sabine Schmitz.

Friends star LeBlanc joined Top Gear in 2016, but announced his departure from the show earlier this year because of the demands of the role, and how much it keeps him away from his family and friends.

The American actor was a surprise addition to the Top Gear presenting line-up along with Chris Evans two years ago, following the departure of previous hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.