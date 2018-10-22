Simon Mayo defends Jo Whiley as he quits Radio 2

Simon Mayo has announced he is leaving the Radio 2 Drivetime show he co-hosts with Jo Whiley.

In a series of tweets, the 60-year-old said that balancing his writing and radio commitments had become "increasingly tricky".

Mayo denied that his decision to quit had been anything to do with Whiley joining the show in January, in which she became Radio 2's first female daytime presenter in 20 years.

The DJ, who has hosted Drivetime since 2010, said he had "loved" working with Whiley, and that she had been his "first and only" choice when the show was reconfigured.

Mayo confirmed he would continue to present his Radio 5Live film show with Mark Kermode.