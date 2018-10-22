Students gear up for giant foam fight at St Andrews

The messy display takes place on Raisin Monday, the culmination of a weekend of festivities where first years say thank you to their more senior student “parents” for mentoring them.

A centuries-old ritual will see hundreds of students take part in a huge foam fight at one of the UK’s top universities.

The “children” are given embarrassing costumes to wear and descend on St Salvator’s Quad for a massive shaving foam fight.

Raisin Weekend dates far back into St Andrews’ history, and is so called because children traditionally gave their academic parents a pound of raisins to thank them for welcoming them to St Andrews.

Now it is more likely to be a bottle of wine.

St Andrews was founded in 1413 and is Scotland’s oldest university.