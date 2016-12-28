Boy's best friend: 10-year-old's life is transformed by getting a hearing dog for Christmas

Most children would love a dog for Christmas, but for one young boy from Lowestoft, his new pet has transformed his life.

10-year-old Daniel Jillings has been deaf from birth.

He used to find some things difficult. Going to bed was a particularly stressful and frightening.

But now he has two-year-old Varley - a specially trained hearing dog - who looks after him and has given him a new lease of life.