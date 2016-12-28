Advertisement

  ITV Report

Boy's best friend: 10-year-old's life is transformed by getting a hearing dog for Christmas


  • Video report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer

Most children would love a dog for Christmas, but for one young boy from Lowestoft, his new pet has transformed his life.

10-year-old Daniel Jillings has been deaf from birth.

He used to find some things difficult. Going to bed was a particularly stressful and frightening.

But now he has two-year-old Varley - a specially trained hearing dog - who looks after him and has given him a new lease of life.

"Life was really hard. I was always up and down the stairs checking my mum and dad and brothers were still there. In the morning at school I felt really really tired.

"But now I have Varley and I'm happy, because I can sleep with my light off, and I know my mum and dad are downstairs and my dog is up there looking after me."

– Daniel Jillings
Two-year-old Varley is a specially trained hearing dog. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Daniel's family say Varley has changed all of their lives.

"He is life changing. Daniel has a new best friend. That loneliness has gone, the security of having Daniel beside him...

"We all just love him to bits and I love him so much more because I see just what a change he's made in Daniel's life."

– Ann Jillings, Daniel's mum
Daniel now wants other deaf children to be able to have a hearing dog. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Daniel says this Christmas has been extra special now he has Varley.

He now wants other deaf children to be able to have a hearing dog because it has made his life so much better.