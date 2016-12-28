- ITV Report
Boy's best friend: 10-year-old's life is transformed by getting a hearing dog for Christmas
- Video report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer
Most children would love a dog for Christmas, but for one young boy from Lowestoft, his new pet has transformed his life.
10-year-old Daniel Jillings has been deaf from birth.
He used to find some things difficult. Going to bed was a particularly stressful and frightening.
But now he has two-year-old Varley - a specially trained hearing dog - who looks after him and has given him a new lease of life.
Daniel's family say Varley has changed all of their lives.
Daniel says this Christmas has been extra special now he has Varley.
He now wants other deaf children to be able to have a hearing dog because it has made his life so much better.