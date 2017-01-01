- ITV Report
Family of Corrie McKeague release heartbreaking video of missing airman singing in the garden
The family of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague have released a video of him singing in the garden a month before he disappeared.
The 23-year-old, who was based at RAF Honington, hasn't been seen since a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 24.
The footage, which was taken in August, shows the airman singing along to the song 'Popular' from the hit musical 'Wicked'.
His mum Nicola Urquhart says she took the decision to share the video because she wanted everyone to see Corrie's "beautiful soul".
Posting on Facebook, Nicola added that she hoped it made people smile.
Yesterday, a fund to pay for a private investigator to help find Corrie reached its £50,000 target.