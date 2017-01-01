Family of Corrie McKeague release heartbreaking video of missing airman singing in the garden

The family of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague have released a video of him singing in the garden a month before he disappeared.

The 23-year-old, who was based at RAF Honington, hasn't been seen since a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 24.

The footage, which was taken in August, shows the airman singing along to the song 'Popular' from the hit musical 'Wicked'.

His mum Nicola Urquhart says she took the decision to share the video because she wanted everyone to see Corrie's "beautiful soul".

Corrie hasn't been seen since September 24. Credit: Suffolk Police

Posting on Facebook, Nicola added that she hoped it made people smile.

It's hard to share. But on the eve of a new year I would like you to all see the beautiful soul that we desperately miss. It makes me smile every time I watch this. Hope it let's you all smile too. We wish you all a peaceful new year. Nicola, Makeyan, Corrie, Darroch and family x x x x – Nicola Urquhart