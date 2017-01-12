- ITV Report
Evacuation of coastal homes ahead of severe weather hitting Essex
Homes in Essex are to be evacuated - starting this afternoon - as emergency services prepare for severe weather hitting the coast.
Officers will begin knocking on doors in Jaywick from 4pm to warn residents that a full evacuation - meaning people will be made to leave their homes - will take place at 7am tomorrow.
But a rest centre at Tendring Education Centre in Clacton will be ready to begin supporting people from this afternoon if they decide to head there earlier.
The severe weather - with both rain and strong winds - is likely to reach its peak at lunchtime tomorrow (Friday).
People living in Jaywick are being advised to pack a bag of clothes and any essential medical supplies ahead of the evacuation taking place.
Police will patrol the area to make sure homes have been left secure.