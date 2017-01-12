Advertisement

Evacuation of coastal homes ahead of severe weather hitting Essex

Jaywick on the Essex coast. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

Homes in Essex are to be evacuated - starting this afternoon - as emergency services prepare for severe weather hitting the coast.

Officers will begin knocking on doors in Jaywick from 4pm to warn residents that a full evacuation - meaning people will be made to leave their homes - will take place at 7am tomorrow.

But a rest centre at Tendring Education Centre in Clacton will be ready to begin supporting people from this afternoon if they decide to head there earlier.

The severe weather - with both rain and strong winds - is likely to reach its peak at lunchtime tomorrow (Friday).

"Acting on all the professional guidance and experience of our colleagues at the Environment Agency and the Met Office, a partnership decision has been taken to evacuate the homes in Jaywick to ensure the safety of all residents.

"My officers will start calling at all residences in Jaywick from 4pm this afternoon to advise them that from 7am tomorrow we will be transporting people out of the town to the rest centre.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of all residents to ensure their safety until the severe weather passes."

– Ch Insp Russ Cole, Essex Police.

People living in Jaywick are being advised to pack a bag of clothes and any essential medical supplies ahead of the evacuation taking place.

Police will patrol the area to make sure homes have been left secure.
