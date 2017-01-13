- ITV Report
Do you know these people? Renewed plea in Corrie McKeague search
Police have made another appeal to identify the few remaining unknown people caught on CCTV on the morning airman Corrie McKeague disappeared.
Many of those seen in the hours of video captured on Saturday September 24 have been traced by officers.
But police are still keen to discover the identities of the final few people seen in these pictures.
All were in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am, close to the last time serviceman Mr McKeague was seen on CCTV.
Police believe they could be potential witnesses.