Do you know these people? Renewed plea in Corrie McKeague search

Corrie McKeague was stationed at RAF Honington. Credit: Family photo.

Police have made another appeal to identify the few remaining unknown people caught on CCTV on the morning airman Corrie McKeague disappeared.

Many of those seen in the hours of video captured on Saturday September 24 have been traced by officers.

But police are still keen to discover the identities of the final few people seen in these pictures.

Is this you? Credit: Suffolk Police.
Do you know this person? Credit: Suffolk Police.
Police have identified most people on CCTV - but believe this woman could be a key witness. Credit: Suffolk Police.
Is this you? Credit: Suffolk Police.
This cyclist was in Bury St Edmunds close to time Corrie McKeague was last seen. Credit: Suffolk Police.

All were in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am, close to the last time serviceman Mr McKeague was seen on CCTV.

Police believe they could be potential witnesses.

"It remains important that we identify everyone who was in the area of the ‘horseshoe’ in the early hours of Saturday September 24, as someone could, unknowingly, hold a clue that can help us find Corrie.

"It should be stressed that these are just potential witnesses and it’s possible they may not be aware that they may be able to assist. We need to identify all those on the released images as we are trying to rule out all possibilities and therefore we do need to speak to you.”

– Det Supt Katie Elliott, Suffolk Police.
