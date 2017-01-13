- ITV Report
Extra police and military personnel drafted in to aid evacuation efforts
Military personnel and extra police have been drafted in to help evacuate 5,000 properties in Norfolk at high risk of flooding.
A severe flood warning has been issued for Great Yarmouth with The Environment Agency predicting a peak in water levels at 9.50pm.
They are warning lives could be put at risk by a combination of high tides and extreme weather.
- Properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm areas are being evacuated from 10am this morning.
- Other locations identified as likely to be most affected areWells, Walcott, Salthouse and King’s Lynn.
Emergency services have been working around the clock putting contingency plans into action to protect the communities affected.
Great Yarmouth
- Rest centres have been set up in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Cliff Park Academy, Kennedy Avenue, Gorleston, NR31 6TA, will be open from 10am and dedicated to vulnerable members of the community. Ormiston Venture Academy, Oriel Avenue, Gorleston, NR31 7JJ, and Christ Church, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2HL, will both open from 12pm (midday) today.
- A limited supply of sand and empty bags are available at: Brush Quay, Gorleston; Beach Coach Station Car Park, Great Yarmouth; The car park at Cobholm off Pastor Road; South Quay opposite Friars Lane, Great Yamouth; and Runham on the corner of Runham Road and North River Road. People who want sandbags will be required to fill the bags themselves with sand provided.
King’s Lynn
- In Wells, Pinewood Caravan Park has evacuated a number of touring vans.
- The flood barrier at Wells has been closed.
North Norfolk, Walcott
- Between 20 and 30 properties are likely to be affected and the coast road will be closed.
- North Norfolk District Council officers will be out at Salthouse, Walcott and Wells and working with community flood wardens to keep a watching brief on the situation on the ground.
- If evacuation is required, or if the Flood Warning is increased to a Severe Flood Warning for North Norfolk then community flood wardens will make contact with those households affected and evacuation centres will be set up at Walcott, Salthouse and Wells.
