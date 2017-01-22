'I've got to try and find him' - Corrie's mum can't give up search

Watch Hannah Pettifer's report for ITV News Anglia above.

Four months since airman Corrie McKeague disappeared, search teams were once more out looking for him - this time joined by cadaver dogs trained to seek out human remains.

More than a hundred people - including Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart and the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue team - turned out in frosty conditions.

They were searching the area around King's Forest and Cavenham Heath, near Thetford - close to where 23-year-old Mr McKeague's mobile phone was last tracked.

So far more more than six thousand hours of searches, covering hundreds of square miles, have been carried out.

The RAF airman's mother admits it is getting more and more difficult.