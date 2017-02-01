Rail firms ordered to improve disabled toilet access after top Paralympian was forced to wet herself

Rail firms have been ordered to improve toilet access for all disabled rail passengers after a Paralympian revealed she was forced to wet herself when she couldn't access a train toilet.

The Department for Transport (DfT) made the announcement on Wednesday morning after wheelchair racer Anne Wafula-Strike spoke out about her traumatic experience on a a three-hour journey.

Wafula-Strike, from Harlow, was travelling from Coventry to Stansted Airport shortly before Christmas when she found the train toilet was out of order.

The 42-year-old Team GB athlete told of how she hid her face with a hoodie in embarrassment and says her dignity was taken away by the episode.

Wafula-Strike told ITV News Anglia the experience has prompted her to speak out about the injustice faced by people with disabilities.