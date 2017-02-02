- ITV Report
Tributes paid to youngster after school fall tragedy
Watch a video by ITV News Anglia's Emily Knight.
A pupil at a Norwich school who suffered head injuries after a fall has died.
Michael Sousa fell on stairs at the school just a day after his 12th birthday.
In a statement released today by Jane Austen College, the principal Rebecca Handley Kirk said staff and students are "devastated".
A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive confirmed that officers were aware of the incident and have been helping Norfolk Police.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and are preparing a file for the Coroner.
Michael's family took to Facebook to thank well-wishers.
His cousin Marcia De Sousa wrote:
His cousin Beatriz Fitas wrote:
A crowdfunding page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.