Tributes paid to youngster after school fall tragedy

A pupil at a Norwich school who suffered head injuries after a fall has died.

Michael Sousa fell on stairs at the school just a day after his 12th birthday.

In a statement released today by Jane Austen College, the principal Rebecca Handley Kirk said staff and students are "devastated".

We are devastated by these events, and we send our thoughts and our love to Michael's family and friends.

Michael had only joined us in September, but was already becoming a well-known student throughout the school, thanks to his lively personality.

Michael enjoyed football, making jokes and being with his friends.

These tragic events are upsetting for students, parents, and staff, but we will continue to support each other, as a strong and loving school community, and we will be making time to remember Michael in the days and weeks ahead.

– Rebecca Handley Kirk
A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive confirmed that officers were aware of the incident and have been helping Norfolk Police.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and are preparing a file for the Coroner.

Michael's family took to Facebook to thank well-wishers.

His cousin Marcia De Sousa wrote:

My cousin Michael had a terrible accident on Monday the 23rd of January at school, the day after his 12th birthday.

He has been fighting for his life in hospital since but unfortunately today we had to say goodbye to him.

On behalf of my family and Michael's parents, I want to thank everyone who has been praying for him and helping us and everyone who has him in their thoughts, thank you.

– Marcia De Sousa

His cousin Beatriz Fitas wrote:

I love you so much, you'll always have a space in my heart and I will always remember you.

Too young and too innocent to leave us this early. So hard to believe I'll never get to laugh with you anymore.

We won't ever get to make some cringey YouTube videos to laugh later on in life.

You won't get to show me some of them cool head spins you used to always do or stay with me at family parties making jokes.

Life is so cruel and I don't understand why you I will miss you endlessly.

Rip cousin.

– Beatriz Fitas

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.