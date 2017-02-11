- ITV Report
Mother of missing Corrie McKeague 'terrified' of imminent landfill search
The mother of the missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague says she's wanted the police to search a landfill site in Cambridgeshire since the beginning of the investigation.
It's been more than four months since Corrie went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.
In the coming weeks the police will search a landfill site in Milton in Cambridgeshire.
It comes after a waste lorry was spotted on CCTV in the Horseshoe area of Bury at the time Corrie was last seen.
Officers will be wading through more than 920 square metres of rubbish, which is up to 8 metres deep. It could take them as long as ten weeks.
Suffolk Police say the area they’re looking at has been kept clear of any more waste since Corrie disappeared.