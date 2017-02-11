Mother of missing Corrie McKeague 'terrified' of imminent landfill search

The mother of the missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague says she's wanted the police to search a landfill site in Cambridgeshire since the beginning of the investigation.

It's been more than four months since Corrie went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

In the coming weeks the police will search a landfill site in Milton in Cambridgeshire.

It comes after a waste lorry was spotted on CCTV in the Horseshoe area of Bury at the time Corrie was last seen.