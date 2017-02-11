Advertisement

Mother of missing Corrie McKeague 'terrified' of imminent landfill search

The mother of the missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague says she's wanted the police to search a landfill site in Cambridgeshire since the beginning of the investigation.

It's been more than four months since Corrie went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

In the coming weeks the police will search a landfill site in Milton in Cambridgeshire.

It comes after a waste lorry was spotted on CCTV in the Horseshoe area of Bury at the time Corrie was last seen.

Nicola Urquhart talks to ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's just common sense. The only bit of evidence the police have ever had is Corrie's phone pinged at Barton Mills within a minute and a half of the bin lorry getting there.

If they knew that was the route that Corrie's phone had taken, it's a logical step to think that there's a possibility Corrie has also stayed with his phone.

– NICOLA URQUHART, CORRIE'S MOTHER

Officers will be wading through more than 920 square metres of rubbish, which is up to 8 metres deep. It could take them as long as ten weeks.

Suffolk Police say the area they’re looking at has been kept clear of any more waste since Corrie disappeared.
