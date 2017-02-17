Murder investigation launched as woman dies after burglary

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died several days after her home was burgled by six men.

Thames Valley Police said the victim was alone at a property when she opened her front door in Orne Gardens, Bolbeck Park, to an unknown male on January 31.

Despite closing the door on him, the man returned and forced his way in.

The male suspect pushed the woman to the floor and smothered her face while five other male suspects searched her property, stealing cash and jewellery, police said.

The woman managed to provide a statement to police the following day, before she fell ill.

She was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital where she died a week later.