Third public search for missing Corrie McKeague
Teams searching for the missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague have admitted they're running out of logical places to look for him.
It's nearly five months since Corrie went missing from RAF Honington in Suffolk after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.
More than 100 people joined members of the Lowland Search and Rescue team to scour woodland around Barton Mills.
The search for Corrie is the biggest ever undertaken by Lowland Search and Rescue across the country.