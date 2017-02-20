Chicks dumped in field put down over avian flu fears

More than a thousand little chicks found dumped in a field near Peterborough have been put down over fears of avian flu.

The RSPCA launched an investigation after the day-old birds were discovered in Crowland.

It is believed the chicks came from a commercial chick producer nearby and may have been abandoned by a third-party.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "Very sadly, the RSPCA has learned that the surviving chicks which were dumped in a field in Crowland on Friday have been put to sleep due to a case of avian flu nearby.

"We are sorry to hear of this outcome. We are still investigating and urge anyone with information to contact us on 0300 123 8018."