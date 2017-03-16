Blind RAF veteran died after he was given the wrong patient's pills by 'under-pressure' Boots staff

An inquest has heard how an RAF veteran died after under-pressure staff at a busy Boots pharmacy in Felixstowe supplied him with another patient's prescription.

Douglas Lamond, 86, who was registered blind, received his weekly medicines in pill boxes assembled at his pharmacy with tablets separated into different plastic compartments to take on different days.

But on May 10, 2012, Mr Lamond was wrongly dispensed the anti-diabetic drug Gliclazide - used to lower blood sugar levels - and did not receive his usual prescription of Bisoprolol - a beta-blocker - due to an error.

The inquest heard it was this "very significant accidental dispensing error which resulted in him receiving another patient's medication".