- ITV Report
More monkeying around as Suffolk zoo welcomes new arrival
Staff at a zoo in Suffolk are celebrating the birth of a rare baby monkey.
Kofi was born in the Africa Alive wildlife park in Lowestoft.
He is a rare "drill monkey", a breed counted amongst Africa's most endangered mammals.
They can be found in the dense rainforests of:
- Southeastern Nigeria
- Southwestern Cameroon
- Bioko Island, Equatorial Guinea
Very little is known about their life in the wild, and although their protection is enshrined in law in both Cameroon and Nigeria, these laws are not strictly enforced.
Their species is one of the most endangered in Africa as a result of hunting and shrinking habitats due to human development.
Kofi, which in West Africa means "born on a Friday", is the first baby of parents Donga and Rouka.