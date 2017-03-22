More monkeying around as Suffolk zoo welcomes new arrival

He is a rare "drill monkey", a breed counted amongst Africa's most endangered mammals.

Kofi was born in the Africa Alive wildlife park in Lowestoft.

Staff at a zoo in Suffolk are celebrating the birth of a rare baby monkey.

They can be found in the dense rainforests of:

Very little is known about their life in the wild, and although their protection is enshrined in law in both Cameroon and Nigeria, these laws are not strictly enforced.

Their species is one of the most endangered in Africa as a result of hunting and shrinking habitats due to human development.

Kofi, which in West Africa means "born on a Friday", is the first baby of parents Donga and Rouka.