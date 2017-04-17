- ITV Report
Pensioner's wedding ring stolen off his finger by burglars at his Bletchley home
A pensioner had his wedding ring snatched from his finger by masked burglars in a terrifying ordeal inside his own home in Bletchley.
Subramaniam Vijayaratnam, 82, tried to call for help when he noticed three men out the back of his house in Middlesex Drive at 8pm on Tuesday 4 April.
When he picked up the landline phone, he was confronted by one of the offenders who then pulled out the cable.
The trio, one of whom was reportedly wielding a screwdriver, threatened him before pulling a gold chain from his neck and his wedding ring from his finger.
Before leaving they searched the rest of the house, eventually leaving with more jewellery.
Police released an e-fit of one of the offenders, and descriptions of all three men.
The first offender was described as white, in his early to mid thirties, around 5ft 4ins and with a slim build.
He was carrying what appeared to be a 10in screwdriver and was wearing a dark cap and a checked covering over his face.
The man was wearing a light coloured long sleeve checked shirt, blue jeans blue trainers with three white stripes down the side.
The second suspect was described as white, in his late teens, and over six foot tall with a slim build.
He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black face covering that went up to just under his eyes, a black long sleeve top, black trousers and black trainers with white stripes.
A third man was described as white, in his late teens to early twenties, about 6ft 1ins, and clean shaven and slim.
He was wearing a black baseball cap, a long sleeve black shirt, black trousers and black trainers with white stripes.
It is thought they used an alleyway that leads into Cornwall Grove where a getaway vehicle might have been parked.
Thames Valley Police are asking anyone with information to call them on Police 101.