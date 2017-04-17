Pensioner's wedding ring stolen off his finger by burglars at his Bletchley home

A pensioner had his wedding ring snatched from his finger by masked burglars in a terrifying ordeal inside his own home in Bletchley.

Subramaniam Vijayaratnam tried to ring for help but the burglars disconnected his phone. Credit: ITV Anglia.

Subramaniam Vijayaratnam, 82, tried to call for help when he noticed three men out the back of his house in Middlesex Drive at 8pm on Tuesday 4 April. When he picked up the landline phone, he was confronted by one of the offenders who then pulled out the cable.

Subramaniam Vijayaratnam looks at an old photo album. Credit: ITV Anglia.

The trio, one of whom was reportedly wielding a screwdriver, threatened him before pulling a gold chain from his neck and his wedding ring from his finger. Before leaving they searched the rest of the house, eventually leaving with more jewellery.

I cannot imagine how frightened the victim must have been as the three offenders ransacked his home for about twenty minutes during which they stole a gold chain from his neck and his wedding ring from his finger. Thankfully the victim was not injured during the incident but he has lost a number of items of jewellery that have great sentimental value. – Police Constable Christopher Bigg

Mr Vijayaratnam was burgled at his home on Middlesex Drive. Credit: Google Maps

Police released an e-fit of one of the offenders, and descriptions of all three men. The first offender was described as white, in his early to mid thirties, around 5ft 4ins and with a slim build. He was carrying what appeared to be a 10in screwdriver and was wearing a dark cap and a checked covering over his face. The man was wearing a light coloured long sleeve checked shirt, blue jeans blue trainers with three white stripes down the side.

One of the three suspects. Credit: Thames Valley Police.

The second suspect was described as white, in his late teens, and over six foot tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black face covering that went up to just under his eyes, a black long sleeve top, black trousers and black trainers with white stripes. A third man was described as white, in his late teens to early twenties, about 6ft 1ins, and clean shaven and slim. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a long sleeve black shirt, black trousers and black trainers with white stripes.