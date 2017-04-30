Suspected illegal immigrants arrested after yacht runs aground in high winds

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were arrested on the Suffolk coast after their yacht was blown onto a mud bank by high winds.

The immigrants were on board a 28ft sailing boat that was trying to get into the mouth of the River Ore from the North Sea when it got into difficulties.

The alarm was raised and coastguards and the RNLI were alerted.

The main lifeboat from nearby Aldeburgh was on exercise in the area but was unable to get into the river because of the shallow channels.

Instead the Aldebugh RNLI's inshore lifeboat was called into help save the white-hulled yacht which was being blown on mudbanks.

The boat was towed to the jetty at Orford where UK border force officials arrested seven men.