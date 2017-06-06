Tiger that killed zookeeper will not be put down

A tiger that killed a keeper at a Cambridgeshire zoo will not be put down, bosses have said.

Rosa King, 34, was attacked by the animal at Hamerton Zoo on 29 May, after it entered an enclosure she was in.

The decision not to destroy the animal has been "fully supported" by her family.

A statement from the zoo said: "After extensive consultation with the staff at the zoo, we have decided not to put down the tiger. This decision has been fully supported by Rosa's family.

"We are awaiting the findings of the investigation to fully understand what happened before we take further action on this matter.

"If we receive regulatory or professional guidance to the contrary, we will review our position."