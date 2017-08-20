Seaside resort on 'lockdown' over safety fears

The seaside towns of Cromer and Sheringham were said to be on 'lockdown' last night after an outbreak of disorder.

Many pubs and business in Cromer shut at 9pm after police sent in extra patrols following reports of disturbances.

Local people said it followed the arrival of a group of travellers who've set up camp in the Runton Road car park in the town.

But this morning many places were open as usual and staff at the tourist information centre said all seemed peaceful.

They praised Norfolk Police, who had put on extra patrols in the area, and urging anyone seeing any trouble to report it to them at once.