M1 crash lorry driver appears in court

A lorry driver facing 20 charges over a crash on the M1 that left eight people dead has appeared in court.

Ryszard Masierak, 31, is accused of being over the alcohol limit when his truck was involved in the incident on the southbound carriageway near Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire early on Saturday.

Six men and two women in a Ford Transit minibus died after the collision with the Polish driver's Scania lorry and a second lorry.

Three passengers, including a five-year-old girl, were left fighting for their lives, and a fourth suffered minor injuries in the crash between junctions 15 and 14.