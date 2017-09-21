Police release new images ahead of anniversary of Corrie's disappearance

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Corrie McKeague have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to almost a year after he vanished.

Corrie was 23-years-old when he vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds on September 24 last year.

Sunday marks a year to the day since he disappeared, and Suffolk Police said there would be a police pod in the town this weekend for people to speak to officers with new information. The pod would be in Brentgovel Street, where Corrie was last seen at 3.25am.