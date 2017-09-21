- ITV Report
Police release new images ahead of anniversary of Corrie's disappearance
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Corrie McKeague have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to almost a year after he vanished.
Corrie was 23-years-old when he vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds on September 24 last year.
Sunday marks a year to the day since he disappeared, and Suffolk Police said there would be a police pod in the town this weekend for people to speak to officers with new information. The pod would be in Brentgovel Street, where Corrie was last seen at 3.25am.
Police have also released CCTV images of people they believe may have had some interaction with Mr McKeague on the night he went missing.
Officers have stressed the people are not suspects, they are not key witnesses and have no direct link with Mr McKeague, but may have information that could help them understand what happened to him.
Suffolk Police said officers knew Mr McKeague had a brief interaction with them before the group entered the Flex club.
