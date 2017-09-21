Advertisement

Police release new images ahead of anniversary of Corrie's disappearance

Corrie will have been missing for a year on September 24th

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Corrie McKeague have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to almost a year after he vanished.

Corrie was 23-years-old when he vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds on September 24 last year.

Sunday marks a year to the day since he disappeared, and Suffolk Police said there would be a police pod in the town this weekend for people to speak to officers with new information. The pod would be in Brentgovel Street, where Corrie was last seen at 3.25am.

Police have also released CCTV images of people they believe may have had some interaction with Mr McKeague on the night he went missing.

Officers have stressed the people are not suspects, they are not key witnesses and have no direct link with Mr McKeague, but may have information that could help them understand what happened to him.

Suffolk Police said officers knew Mr McKeague had a brief interaction with them before the group entered the Flex club.

Our thoughts are with Corrie's family and friends 12 months on from his disappearance. It is fair to say that a year on from him going missing, we never thought we would be in this position of not yet locating Corrie or establishing exactly what happened to him. We have always wanted to provide answers to Corrie's family about what happened to him.

The search for Corrie remains an active investigation. We would appeal directly to the public who were out in Bury St Edmunds exactly 12 months ago on the night he went missing and maybe a year on are once again back in the town centre this weekend. We would ask the public to call us if they have fresh information that may be of benefit to the investigation.

– Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott
