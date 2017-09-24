- ITV Report
Missing Corrie: Mum retraces steps a year on
The mother of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague is in the Suffolk town of Bury St Edmunds to retrace her son's last known steps exactly a year after his disappearance
Nicola Urquhart has appealed for others to join her and hopefully "jog someone's memory" and solve the case.
She has been joined in Bury today by her sons Darroch and Makeyan and uncle Tony Wringe.
23 year old Corrie vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds in on September 24 last year.
He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am
A bin lorry was caught on CCTV near Brentgovel Street in Bury St Edmunds around the time Mr McKeague was last seen.
It took a route which appeared to coincide with the movements of his phone.
An extensive search of a landfill site at Milton near Cambridge drew a blank.