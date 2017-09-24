Missing Corrie: Mum retraces steps a year on

The mother of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague is in the Suffolk town of Bury St Edmunds to retrace her son's last known steps exactly a year after his disappearance Nicola Urquhart has appealed for others to join her and hopefully "jog someone's memory" and solve the case.

Nicola Urquhart in Bury St Edmunds today Credit: ITV Anglia

She has been joined in Bury today by her sons Darroch and Makeyan and uncle Tony Wringe.

Corrie McKeague Credit: Corrie's family

"Information is what will find Corrie, we desperately need you for this. This is being done in the hope that we may jog someone's memory that may have been out that night or has heard something since, or that, after seeing the route and hearing the facts, may ask a question we have not thought of yet," – Nicola Urquhart

It's been a year since Corrie went missing Credit: ITV Anglia

23 year old Corrie vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds in on September 24 last year. He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am

Police search a landfill site at Milton, Cambridgeshire Credit: PA Wire