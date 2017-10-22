Advertisement

Jeremy Corbyn condemns Clive Lewis' 'on your knees' remark

Mr Corbyn was visiting Norwich with shadow chancellor John McDonnell f Credit: PA

The Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has condemned the remarks made by Norwich South MP Clive Lewis during a rally in Brighton last month.

Mr Lewis was filmed at the conference telling someone to "get on your knees b****".

On a visit to Norwich, Mr Corbyn has told the BBC the comment was "completely unacceptable" and revealed the former shadow cabinet member has personally apologised to him.

Completely wrong, should never have said it - completely unacceptable comments.

He's been in touch with me to apologise personally to me, and it's a message to everybody: this kind of language is not acceptable in any circumstances at any time.

– Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Leader
Mr Lewis had originally been due to attend the event in Norwich, but did not do so. Credit: PA

The video attracted widespread criticism from top Labour party members including former deputy leader Harriet Harman, ex-leadership contender Yvette Cooper and Birmingham MP Jess Phillips.

Mr Corbyn also faced calls from women and equalities minister Justine Greening to call them out.

After the video emerged on social media, Mr Lewis apologised for his "offensive and unacceptable" language.

Asked if the comments pointed to misogyny within the party, Mr Corbyn said: "It points to a bad remark he made in particular circumstances.

"I'm leading a party which has more women MPs than all the others put together, and we have more all-women shortlists for selections coming up."

Clive Lewis was filmed making the remark at a Labour party conference fringe event Credit: PA
