- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn condemns Clive Lewis' 'on your knees' remark
The Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has condemned the remarks made by Norwich South MP Clive Lewis during a rally in Brighton last month.
Mr Lewis was filmed at the conference telling someone to "get on your knees b****".
On a visit to Norwich, Mr Corbyn has told the BBC the comment was "completely unacceptable" and revealed the former shadow cabinet member has personally apologised to him.
The video attracted widespread criticism from top Labour party members including former deputy leader Harriet Harman, ex-leadership contender Yvette Cooper and Birmingham MP Jess Phillips.
Mr Corbyn also faced calls from women and equalities minister Justine Greening to call them out.
After the video emerged on social media, Mr Lewis apologised for his "offensive and unacceptable" language.
Asked if the comments pointed to misogyny within the party, Mr Corbyn said: "It points to a bad remark he made in particular circumstances.
"I'm leading a party which has more women MPs than all the others put together, and we have more all-women shortlists for selections coming up."